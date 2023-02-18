E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $295,000 Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.92, for a total transaction of $3,677,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $303.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $315.45. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.63 and its 200 day moving average is $136.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

