E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,955 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

