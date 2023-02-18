E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $352,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

