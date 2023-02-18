E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 60,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

