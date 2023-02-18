E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 111 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Align Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

Insider Activity

Align Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $316.71 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $513.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.20 and its 200-day moving average is $234.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.62.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

