E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,848 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.