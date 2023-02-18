EAC (EAC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,959.35

EAC (EAC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $4,959.35 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EAC has traded up 27.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01211289 USD and is up 14.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,599.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

