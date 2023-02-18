Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Update

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,400 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 968,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 235,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 467,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $30.80 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $401.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

