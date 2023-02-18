Edgecoin (EDGT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27.41 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. Edgecoin has a market cap of $525.31 million and $27.41 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00425170 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,919.88 or 0.28164059 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

