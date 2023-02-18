Elastos (ELA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $269,563.34

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00004686 BTC on exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $23.47 million and approximately $269,563.34 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

