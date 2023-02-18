Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.13.
Eldorado Gold Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE EGO opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.