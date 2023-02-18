Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NYSE EGO opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

