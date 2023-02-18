Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Buy

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EKTAY. Citigroup began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Elekta AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

EKTAY stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0809 per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

