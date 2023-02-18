Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.61

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 110.61 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 125.30 ($1.52). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 125.30 ($1.52), with a volume of 866,170 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ELM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.06) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elementis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Elementis alerts:

Elementis Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.72. The stock has a market cap of £728.27 million, a P/E ratio of 335.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.

Insider Activity at Elementis

About Elementis

In related news, insider Clement Woon bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £22,200 ($26,948.29). 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.