Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.61

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 110.61 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 125.30 ($1.52). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 125.30 ($1.52), with a volume of 866,170 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on ELM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.06) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elementis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Elementis Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.72. The stock has a market cap of £728.27 million, a P/E ratio of 335.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.
