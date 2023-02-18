Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.22 on Friday. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Eltek Dividend Announcement

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

