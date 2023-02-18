Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 890,500 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 976,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embark Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ EMBK traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 97,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,139. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Embark Technology has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $134.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

Further Reading

