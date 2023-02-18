Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 156,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Emblem Trading Up 1.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.
About Emblem
Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.
