Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.15.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

