Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,900 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 660,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Endava by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Endava by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,549,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAVA traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 366,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,806. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average is $83.43. Endava has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $231.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

