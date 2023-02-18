Energy Web Token (EWT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.23 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for $4.52 or 0.00018313 BTC on exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $148.91 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00423553 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,914.11 or 0.28056929 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using US dollars.

