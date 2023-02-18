Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Down 7.3% in January

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,400 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 895,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

