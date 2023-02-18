Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,191 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Enphase Energy worth $44,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $45,218,092 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $204.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.69. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

