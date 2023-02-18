EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

EnPro Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. EnPro Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

EnPro Industries stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.61. 89,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,077. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

