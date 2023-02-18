Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.37. 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 9,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

Get Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 48.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 1,527.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 20.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.