Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $70,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after buying an additional 286,117 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 268.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 138,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $25,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $169.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.16 and its 200-day moving average is $186.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $163.56 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

