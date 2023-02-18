Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $86,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $50.44.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.