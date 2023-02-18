Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $99,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after buying an additional 718,969 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after buying an additional 238,167 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,520,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,302,000 after acquiring an additional 355,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after acquiring an additional 491,126 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.60.

