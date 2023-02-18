Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,437 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $89,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $360.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.