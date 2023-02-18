Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $73,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $109.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $126.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

