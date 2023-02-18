Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,398 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $95,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.25.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock opened at $252.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $259.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,278,236. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

