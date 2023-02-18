Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,726 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $96,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,905,000 after purchasing an additional 339,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,594,000 after acquiring an additional 547,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,049,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,065,000 after purchasing an additional 130,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,445,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $47.87 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $49.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

