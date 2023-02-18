Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

NVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NVST opened at $38.48 on Monday. Envista has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Envista by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Envista by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after buying an additional 1,412,915 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Envista by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Envista by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

About Envista

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.