EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,784 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 160.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.