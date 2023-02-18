EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30 to $2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.15 to $11.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.20.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:EPAM traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.21. The company had a trading volume of 770,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,058. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.80. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $462.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.