Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $112.57 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00006918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $112.57 million and $357,687.09 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,657.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00406076 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013559 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00092464 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00657896 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00556536 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000733 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00174541 BTC.
About Ergo
ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,045,057 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.