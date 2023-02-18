Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,277,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,388. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

