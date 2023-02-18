Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,277,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,388. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.