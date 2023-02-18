Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Tops $3.21 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.03 or 0.00093620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.21 billion and approximately $250.54 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,599.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.96 or 0.00406354 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013598 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.82 or 0.00661859 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00557606 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000732 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00174676 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00188374 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,501,767 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
