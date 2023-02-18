Evercore ISI Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.14.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a PE ratio of 589.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.00.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,608 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

