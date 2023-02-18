Everdome 1-Day Volume Hits $4.09 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $56.43 million and $4.09 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everdome has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

