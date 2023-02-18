EVERTEC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

EVERTEC has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $43.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Several brokerages recently commented on EVTC. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in EVERTEC by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.