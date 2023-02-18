Evmos (EVMOS) Tops One Day Volume of $512,107.28

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $120.51 million and $512,107.28 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

