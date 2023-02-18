Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 2.00% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $80,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 794,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 752,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713,929 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,298,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 658,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,406,000 after purchasing an additional 637,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

