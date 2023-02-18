Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Buy Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.58.

EXEL stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,250 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Exelixis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $12,872,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

