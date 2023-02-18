Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Lessened by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 74.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 55.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $43.05 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

