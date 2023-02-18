Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 182,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV comprises approximately 0.8% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 11.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 150.0% during the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCRD opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

