Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 205.4% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 334,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 224,741 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition alerts:

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Profile

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.