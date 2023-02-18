Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

NYSE LLY opened at $328.40 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $234.00 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.89 and a 200-day moving average of $339.95. The firm has a market cap of $312.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

