Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 80,105 Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned 0.37% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,419,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $998,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 41.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $116,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCRM opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

