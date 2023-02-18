Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.54.

Shares of TSLA opened at $208.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $659.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

