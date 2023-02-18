Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 15,445 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

INDA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. 4,337,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

