Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 23,416 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,992,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,743,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

